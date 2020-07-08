Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

Ben Stokes and Jason Holder reflect on the West Indies victory in the first Test in their three match series.

England are bowled out for 204 thanks to West Indies' captain Jason Holder's superb 6-42 on day two of the first Test at Southampton.

West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.

Frustrated England get their first wicket of the day as Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 as the West Indies batsman edges to Ben Stokes at slip.

England lose a gripping first Test to West Indies, who are helped to a memorable four-wicket victory by Jermaine Blackwood's magnificent 95.

Stuart Broad is "nowhere near done" despite being left out of England's first-Test defeat by West Indies, says stand-in captain Ben Stokes.

