Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes says Stuart Broad is 'nowhere near done'Stuart Broad is "nowhere near done" despite being left out of England's first-Test defeat by West Indies, says stand-in captain Ben Stokes.
BBC News
BBC News
England v West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood's 95 sets up victory for touristsEngland lose a gripping first Test to West Indies, who are helped to a memorable four-wicket victory by Jermaine Blackwood's magnificent 95.
BBC News
Ben Stokes English international cricketer
England v West Indies: Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 after Ben Stokes catchFrustrated England get their first wicket of the day as Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 as the West Indies batsman edges to Ben Stokes at slip.
BBC News
BBC News
Stokes rivalry will continue through series - HolderWest Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.
BBC News
Jason Holder West Indian cricketer
BBC News
England v West Indies: Jason Holder takes 6-42 as hosts 204 all outEngland are bowled out for 204 thanks to West Indies' captain Jason Holder's superb 6-42 on day two of the first Test at Southampton.
BBC News
