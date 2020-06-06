Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

|
|
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Arsenal: Toby Alderweireld heads winner as Spurs come from behindToby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News
BBC News
Saturday's gossip column: Arsenal face battle for CeballosArsenal face competition for the permanent signature of Ceballos, Man Utd want Chiesa, plus more.
BBC News
Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25Published
UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971
Man Utd & Wolves learn potential Europa League opponentsManchester United are drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves may meet Sevilla or Roma.
BBC News
European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top fourSevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Champions League & Europa League draws - all you need to knowRemember European competition? Here is everything you need to know about Friday's Champions and Europa League draws.
BBC News
Rodriguez hits Burnley winner to sink wasteful West HamJay Rodriguez's winner edges Burnley closer to a Europa League spot as relegation-threatened West Ham rue a missed chances.
BBC News
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
BBC News
Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs winTottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News
NBA coach Popovich issues emotional statement on death of George Floyd
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:47Published
Alexandre Lacazette French footballer
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:16Published
Toby Alderweireld Belgian association football player
Son Heung-min South Korean association football player
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham bossTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
BBC News
BBC News
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Wolves 3-0 Everton: Hosts boost Champions League hopesWolves boost their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
BBC News
BBC News
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
