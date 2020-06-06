Global  
 

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Arsenal: Toby Alderweireld heads winner as Spurs come from behind

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derby

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
Saturday's gossip column: Arsenal face battle for Ceballos

 Arsenal face competition for the permanent signature of Ceballos, Man Utd want Chiesa, plus more.
Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho [Video]

Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Sunday's north London derby will only be about bragging right as his side and Arsenal sit ninth and eighth respectively.

Man Utd & Wolves learn potential Europa League opponents

 Manchester United are drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves may meet Sevilla or Roma.
European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top four

 Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
Champions League & Europa League draws - all you need to know

 Remember European competition? Here is everything you need to know about Friday's Champions and Europa League draws.
Rodriguez hits Burnley winner to sink wasteful West Ham

 Jay Rodriguez's winner edges Burnley closer to a Europa League spot as relegation-threatened West Ham rue a missed chances.
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors [Video]

Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho remained visibly frustrated at what he deemed as refereeing errors in recent games while looking ahead to the north London derby against Arsenal. Ahead of the clash, Mourinho also said he won't be watching Amazon Prime's latest Premier League documentary, which focuses on Tottenham's recent campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs win

 Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
NBA coach Popovich issues emotional statement on death of George Floyd [Video]

NBA coach Popovich issues emotional statement on death of George Floyd

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich issues emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, saying the "country is in trouble"

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League [Video]

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe.The Gunners moved into seventh, three points behind Wolves, after a third straight top-flight win without conceding.

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta [Video]

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes it is the club's responsibility to convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue his career in North London.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham boss

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
Clash between Spurs team-mates Lloris & Son 'beautiful' - Mourinho

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
Wolves 3-0 Everton: Hosts boost Champions League hopes

 Wolves boost their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
Wolves put three past Everton to climb back into top six

 Wolves boost their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

