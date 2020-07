The Cowboy on Chippewa ordered to close for violations related to COVID-19 Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago The Cowboy on Chippewa ordered to close for violations related to COVID-19 A bar on Chippewa Street has been issued a closure order by the Erie County Department of Health for violations related to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH HAS SERVEDA "CLOSE ORDER" TO"THE COWBOY"... INTHE HEART OFBUFFALO'SENTERTAINMENTDISTRICT.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYOWNERS VIOLATED ASTATE MANDATE ONWEARING A MASK.GOOD EVENING... I'MALI TOUHEY.THAT BAR ONCHIPPEWA IS ONE OFNINE BUSINESSESFOUND IN VIOLATIONOF GOVERNORCUOMO'S EXECUTIVEORDER.THE COWBOY NOWJOINS PLACES LIKETHE "ARMOR INN" INHAMBURG-- THE BOYSAND GIRLS CLUB OFBUFFALO-- AND THEORIGINAL HOME OFTHE ANCHOR BAR INBUFFALO.BUT THE COWBOY ISTHE ONLY BUSINESSTHAT WAS ISSUED A"CLOSE ORDER".WE GET MORE FROMSEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER JEFFRUSACK.ERIE COUNTYEXECUTIVE MARKPOLONCARZTWEETING OUTSUNDAY MORNINGTHIS PICTURE OF THECOWBOY'S CLOSUREORDER.ON THURSDAYPOLONCARZ AND DR.GALE BURSTEIN WITHTHE ERIE COUNTYDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH MENTIONEDTHE BAR AS ONE OFNINE BUSINESSESTHAT WERE INVIOLATION OF THESTATE'S MASK ORDER.THE BAR WAS NOTCLOSED FOR THATVIOLATION.WE LOOK FORCOMPLIANCE WITHMASK USE, SO THATWOULD BE PEOPLEWEARING A MASK, ANDWEARING A MASKPROPERLY, IF YOU'RENOT COVERING YOURMOUTH OR YOUR NOSEWHEN YOU'REWEARING A MASK, YOUKNOW? WHAT'S THEPOINT?FRIDAY NIGHT, HEALTHINSPECTORSCHECKED THE BARAGAIN... AND AGAINFOUND VIOLATIONS.SO SATURDAY, THEBAR WAS ORDERED TOCLOSE BY THECOUNTY.NO OTHERBUSINESSES WEREASKED TO CLOSE.THE ERIE COUNTYDEPARTMET OFHEALTH SAYS THEY'VERECIEVE OVER ATHOUSAND COVID-19RELATEDCOMPLAINTS.. SINCETHIS PANDEMICBEGAN.WE REACHED OUT TOTHE COWBOY FOR ACOMMENT ONTHURSDAY AND AGAINON SUNDAY.WE DID NOT RECIEVE ARESPONSE.IN ORDER TO REOPEN,THE COWBOY WILLHAVE TO SEND ACORRECTIVE PLAN TOTHE ERIE COUNTYDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH. REPORTING INBUFFALO, JEFF RUSACK7 EWN.SCHOOLS IN UPSTATENEW YORK MIGHT NOT





