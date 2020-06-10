ALABAMA MAN FINISHES 1,000-MILE WALK AT FLOYD MEMORIAL

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Terry Willis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, started walking towards Minneapolis on June 2 after seeing a video of Floyd’s death.

We will return to the coronavirus shortly, but we want to take a moment to share the end of a huntsville man's incredible jounrney.

After being on the road, and on his feet, for 40 days and one thousand miles, terry willis made it to the site where george floyd was killed today.

Willis called his journey the "march for change, justice and equality."

The thousand mile march started on june second.

Willis says his goal was to raise awareness for social change, racial equality and justice for those who lost loved ones to police violence.

Change, justice, equality.

This is for all of us to be seen as equals, that's it, that's it.

All of us to be seen as equals, that's it, it's so simple, so simple.

We're all humans, drop the skin color, you're a human, i'm a human.

Look at this like that.

Willis made the last eight miles of the




