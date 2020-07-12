Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1 - Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S.

Cerritos, in 2380.

Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noel Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman release date August 6, 2020 (on CBS All Access)