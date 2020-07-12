Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1 - Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S.

Cerritos, in 2380.

Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noel Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman release date August 6, 2020 (on CBS All Access)

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' trailer shows space as 'the funnest frontier'

Space: the funnest frontier?! That's how Ensign Boimler, a lower deck crew member of the U.S.S....
Mashable - Published

Ensigns are the scrappy underdogs in new Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer

Alex Kurtzman tapped Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan to spearhead the project.
Ars Technica - Published


