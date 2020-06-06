Maryland Couple Holds Small Home Wedding After Coronavirus Forced Large Event's Cancellation
A Maryland couple didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from tying the knot.
Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengersBus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel.
The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..
Covid-19: Couple gets married at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to avoid quarantine hassles |Oneindia NewsCouple Gets Married At TN-Kerala Border To Escape Restrictions. Both the bride and groom had face masks on throughout, and the small wedding touched many hearts. The officials rolled out a cloth mat as..
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' to support out-of-work employeesFor restaurants, staying afloat right now is taking a lot of re-inventing and a ton of creativity. A popular Philadelphia culinary couple is doing just that with a fresh, delicious take on the whole..