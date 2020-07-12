Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mask Any full or partial face covering, whether ceremonial, protective, decorative, or used as disguise
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida 'Church' Busted For Selling Bleach As 'Cure' For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Coronavirus: Florida sets new daily case record of 15,299A 24-hour tally of 15,299 new cases eclipses the worst daily rates seen in New York in April.
BBC News
Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Windermere, Florida Town in Florida, United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Delhi rates to apply in other states for CGHS Covid treatmentCentral Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries living in states that are yet to fix Covid-19 treatment charges in private hospitals will pay as per the..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19It is one of several restrictions introduced by President Ramaphosa amid rising infection rates.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this