Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day
The coronavirus has now killed at least 135,000 people in the U.S., and Florida has set a disheartening new record.
CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.
Florida Shatters Single-Day Record For New Virus CasesWhile New York is doing well in its battle against coronavirus, the situation is other parts of the country is getting out of control. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports
Confirmed Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across Nation Nearly 3.3MCBS4's Tom Hanson has the latest developments from around the United States.
Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 CasesIts 15,300 new cases mark the largest one-day increase of any U.S. state.