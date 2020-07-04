Global  
 

Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

The coronavirus has now killed at least 135,000 people in the U.S., and Florida has set a disheartening new record.

CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

