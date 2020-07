State of 208: I-84 Canyon County Expansion looks West Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:56s - Published 1 day ago State of 208: I-84 Canyon County Expansion looks West The multi million dollar Canyon County widening project is really taking shape, and there's more to come. The massive project may not be in the home stretch, but it is sure coming around the last turn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOLLAR "CANYONCOUNTY WIDENINGPROJECT" ON I-84....IS REALLY TAKINGSHAPE.A LOT HASHAPPENED OVER THELAST TWO MONTHS.IN THIS EDITION OFSTATE OF 208... OURDON NELSON TAKES ACLOSER LOOK ATWHERE THEY ARENOW... AND WHATLIES AHEAD FOR THEPROJECT... THAT HASITS EYES SET ONEXPANDING WEST.THE I-84 CANYONCOUNTY EXPANSIONPROJECT MAY NOT BEIN THE HOMESTRETCH, BUT ITSURE IS COMINGAROUND THE LASTTURN."THE LAST TWOMONTHS HAVE BEENHUGE MILESTONES"DAILY COMMUTERSHAVE SHOWED ANEXTREME AMOUNTOF PATIENCEWATCHING THEEXPANSION MOVEALONG, BUT IF YOUHAVEN'T DRIVENTHROUGH IT LATELY,YOU'LL BESURPRISED AS TOHOW FAR THECONSTRUCTION HASCOME ALONG."THE BIGGEST ONE,PEOPLE ARE GOINGTO BE SEEING ISWE'VE COMPLETEDTHE INSIDE LANES INTWO DIRECTIONS ONI-84, AND THAT'SWHERE TRAFFIC IS,AND YOU PROBABLYDON'T KNOW IT NOWBUT YOU'RE DRIVINGON THE BRAND NEWCONCRETE THAT WEPLACED JUST A FEWWEEKS AGO."RIGHT NOW THEY'RELOOKING TO HAVETHE MAJORITY OFCONSTRUCTIONCOMPLETE THISWINTER, AND ITDOESN'T ENDTHERE...NEXT UP THEDEMOLITION ANDRECONSTRUCTIONOF THE MIDDLETONAND USTICK BRIDGESWEST OF KARCHERROAD....SOMETHINGTHAT NEEDS TO BEDONE IN ORDER TOKEEP HEADINGNORTH AND WEST."WE'RE GOING TO DOTHREE LANESBETWEEN KARCHERROAD AND FRANKLINROAD IN CALDWELLWHICH IS THE FIRSTEXIT IN CALDWELL, "BUT DON'T STOPTHERE...THEY AREALSO PLANS TOWIDEN I-84 RIGHTTHROUGHCALDWELL. AS FARAS ANY LONG TERMCONSTRUCTION OFROAD PROJECTSTHROUGHOUT THETREASURE VALLEY."THE DEPARTMENTHAS BEEN WORKINGWITH CITIES INDEVELOPING APORTION OF SHAREDAGREEMENTS THATALLOWSDEVELOPMENT TO BEABLE TOCONTRIBUTEFUNDING FORIMPROVEMENT THATON ARE ON THECOIRRIDOR, IT'SALREADY BEINGUSED IN THE CITY OFSTAR AND WE'RELOOKING AT MAKINGAGREEMENTS WITHJUST ABOUT EVERYCITY IN THETREASURE VALLEY."DON NELSON IDAHONEWS S





