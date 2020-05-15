Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'
Reacting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman economic announcements of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on May 15 said farmers did not get any single penny in the past and they will not get in the future as well. The packaged announced by FM is a "jumla package" he further added.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destabilise Rajasthan Government. "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee ji's time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion," said Gehlot in a press conference in Jaipur.
