Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur.

He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore [Video]

Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift

 The ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in..
IndiaTimes

Randeep Surjewala Randeep Surjewala Indian politician

COVID-19: Farmers didn't get a single penny in centre's 'jumla package', says Congress [Video]

COVID-19: Farmers didn't get a single penny in centre's 'jumla package', says Congress

Reacting on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman economic announcements of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on May 15 said farmers did not get any single penny in the past and they will not get in the future as well. The packaged announced by FM is a "jumla package" he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Jaipur Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt: CM Gehlot [Video]

BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt: CM Gehlot

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destabilise Rajasthan Government. "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee ji's time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion," said Gehlot in a press conference in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ani_digital

ANI Digital Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Byyl2iUt3N https://t.co/CWGhNI7Ebp 2 hours ago

AntonyRajkumarM

Antony Rajkumar RT @Supriya23bh: #Rajasthan police issues notices to Chief Minister Mr @ashokgehlot51 , deputy Cm Mr @SachinPilot ; chief whip Mr Mahesh Jo… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes [Video]

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet [Video]

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published