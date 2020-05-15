Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur.

He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."