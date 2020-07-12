Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority. We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence. Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.
Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing Congress. In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Mueller said Stone is still a convicted felon, despite President Donald Trump's commutation of Stone's sentence. Because his sentence has been commuted, he will not go to prison. But his conviction stands.