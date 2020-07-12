Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'.

He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'