Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore
Duration: 02:06s
BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'.

He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'

