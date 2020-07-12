Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By Flames Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:25s - Published 5 minutes ago Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By Flames Parishioners of the San Gabriel Mission are holding Sunday mass a day after the historic 215-year-old building was ravaged by fire. Joy Benedict reports. 0

Related news from verified sources Mass celebrated after fire damages centuries-old church SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — Mass was celebrated Sunday on the grounds of an historic Catholic church...

