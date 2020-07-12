Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By Flames
Parishioners of the San Gabriel Mission are holding Sunday mass a day after the historic 215-year-old building was ravaged by fire.
Joy Benedict reports.
San Gabriel Mission Charred By Early Morning FireThe building that houses the 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning. Hermela Aregawi reports.
Fire Damages Nearly 250-Year-Old San Gabriel MissionThe building that houses the nearly 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning with the cause still under investigation. Joy Benedict reports.