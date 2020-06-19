US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

|
San Diego City in Southern California, United States
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smokeAn amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San DiegoThe U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
US Navy ship fire: Sailors and fire crew injuredAt least 11 sailors needed medical treatment following the fire on the vessel, moored at San Diego Naval Base.
US admirals in South China Sea: Everyone wears a maskHong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy admirals in charge of a rare South China Sea exercise say "extraordinary" coronavirus measures taken by the service, including..
WorldNews
Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of forceHong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it..
WorldNews
Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier
Multiple sailors injured during fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San DiegoAn amphibious assault ship caught fire after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with dark smoke.
Aerials show ship ablaze at Naval Base San DiegoAt least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. Military officials said the blaze was..
