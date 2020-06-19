Global  
 

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s
US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy.

Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The agency said it was working with federal firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which was not reported.

"Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego.

More information to follow," Naval Surface Forces tweeted The ABC News reported that the department said that several sailors were being treated for a "variety" of injuries at the scene.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:43

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34
Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32

Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier [Video]

Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

[NFA] In a reversal, the Navy on Friday scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a decision to fire him from his command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40

Multiple sailors injured during fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

 An amphibious assault ship caught fire after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with dark smoke.
 
USATODAY.com

Aerials show ship ablaze at Naval Base San Diego

 At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. Military officials said the blaze was..
USATODAY.com

