Hundreds Rally at Peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration in Martinez
Between 1,500 and 2,000 people walked from the downtown Martinez courthouse to Martinez Waterfront Park in a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest Sunday afternoon.
Joe Vazquez reports.
(7-12-20)
WPMT FOX43 Two big events brought hundreds of people to Gettysburg Friday night. Organizers from both were determined to keep… https://t.co/0gbWaC3ndZ 2 days ago
Snohomish Times News Hundreds of armed counter protesters confronted peaceful demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally in the town. B… https://t.co/nBsBJB4HWB 5 days ago
StarChild Why was this not reported @realDonaldTrump
@VP @WhiteHouse @GOP white racist biker ATTACK peaceful protesters. WHI… https://t.co/3Hj0r3QmC2 5 days ago
NW Rambler "Hundreds of armed counterprotesters confronted peaceful demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally in the town."… https://t.co/wxwBtFtbAP 5 days ago
(((Robert Marmorstein))) RT @JamesPMorrison: Hundreds of armed bikers crashed a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in a small Ohio town to protect 'whiteness' under… 5 days ago
Nono @annehelen The headline says it all:
“Hundreds of armed counterprotesters confronted peaceful demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally” 5 days ago
America’s Girl🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️ Second sentence: “Hundreds of armed counterprotesters confronted peaceful demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter ral… https://t.co/S5jiaSpDlL 5 days ago
James "Wear a Mask and Stay Away From Me" Morrison Hundreds of armed bikers crashed a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in a small Ohio town to protect 'whiteness' un… https://t.co/LMUW7Flm99 6 days ago
Hundreds March For Educational Justice In PhiladelphiaOrganized by Black Lives Matter and Masterman Alumni For Change, the rally made its way from City Hall to North Broad Street.
Protesters Clash At Brooklyn Rally To Support NYPDViolence broke out in Brooklyn as protesters clashed at a pro-police rally.
Replacing police officers with social workers for non-violent callsSocial workers employed to de-escalate non-volient calls