Coronavirus cases up almost 50% in Kentucky in the last week
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The governor on Sunday reported an increase of positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky of nearly 50% over the last week as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.

...governor andy beshear reporting three more deaths today...including two men from fayette county.

Those men were 71 and 87 years old.

That means 625 kentuckians have now died.

The governor also reported 277 new cases...putting us at at least 19,389 cases in kentucky.

The governor says there's been an almost 50% increase in positive cases since last week ....and yesterday he announced the second highest one day increase in cases...for the second time in a week.




