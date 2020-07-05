|
Florida Shatters U.S. Single-Day COVID Record
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Florida Shatters U.S. Single-Day COVID Record
Health experts are worried about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Florida, reports Jeff Wagner (1:48).WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 12, 2020
Florida beats New York's record for new COVID-19 cases in one day. [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, once again shattering its record...
Seattle Times - Published
Florida and Texas reported their biggest daily rise in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past...
NPR - Published
Florida Shatters Single-Day Record For New Virus Cases
While New York is doing well in its battle against coronavirus, the situation is other parts of the country is getting out of control. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02Published
U.S. sets a second one-day virus record
Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases in Florida are leaving doctors and nurses struggling to cope as COVID-19 patients flood hospitals. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
