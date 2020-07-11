Violin vigil held in Washington Park in tribute to Elijah McClain

JOSH STANDUP"Cincinnati'sviolin vigil for ElijahMcClain adds to the growingnumber of these demonstrationsall over the country.

The hopeis to celebrate McClain's lifeand call for justice usingsomething he always loved todo."NATS MUSICJasonHolmes/Conductor of ViolinVigil for Elijah McClain22:37:"Music is such apowerful force.

It can be abalm.

It can be comforting.

Itcan agitate folks.

It cansupport movements."MOVEMENTSLIKE THIS.NATS MUSICIanSaunders/Diversity fellow withCincinnati Symphony Orchestra22:32:36"We're all heretogether to fight this and doeverything that we can."NaimahBilal/Organizer of ViolinVigil for Elijah McClain14:48:43This moment is meantto lift up his story, tocelebrate him with music andalso draw attentioto hiscase so justice can be foundand seized for him.23-YEAR-OLD ELIJAH MCCLAIN WASWALKING HOME FROM THE STORELISTENING TO MUSIC WHEN POLICEIN COLORADO STOPPED HIM LASTAUGUST.

SOMEONE HAD CALLED 911ABOUT A SUSPICIOUS PERSON.OFFICERS ARRESTED MCCLAIN WHOTHEY SAY WAS RESISTING AND INTHE PROCESS PUT HIM IN ACHOKEHOLD.

PARAMEDICSADMINISTERED A SHOT OFKETAMINE AFTER MCCLAIN LOSTCONSCIOUSNESS.

MCCLAIN DIED ATTHE HOSPITAL SIX DAYS LATER.SOME OF THE MUSICIANS INWASHINGTON PARK SAY IT JUST ASEASILY COULD HAVE BEEN THEM.Jason Holmes/Conductor ofViolin Vigil for Elijah McClain22:37:07"And in that way itdoesn't matter where he was.We're all connected in thatway."NATS MUSICNaimahBilal/Organizer of ViolinVigil for Elijah McClain14:47:51"So we're here todayas fellow musicians to lift uphis memory through the mediumthat he loved most and thatwas the medium of music."MUSICIANS FROM MANY DIFFERENTORGANIZATIONS AND ALL LEVELSOF MUSICAL ABILITY PLAYEDTOGETHER AT THE VIGIL INWASHINGTON PARKNITED INTHEIR CALL FOR RACIAL JUSTICEAND UNITED IN THEIR LOVE FORMUSIC.A LOVE SHARED BY MCCLAINWHO PLAYED THE VIOLIN.IanSaunders/Diversity fellow withCincinnati Symphony Orchestra22:33:20"He was a wonderfulmusician.

That's a voice thatwe no longer get to hear."JOSHSTANDUP"You could see dozensof musicians but also manymore people withoutinstruments still standing insupport.

Organizers wereencouraging people to donateto help McClain'smother starta foundation in his name.

JBWCPO 9 News."