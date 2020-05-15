Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Cole Custer survived four-wide racing and beating and banging on the last lap of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday to earn his first NASCAR Cup victory.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Summer meet riding title.

There weren't any fans in the stands to see it...but the nascar cup series drivers put on a show this afternoon at kentucky speedway with a drama-filled late race restart as one of the driver's did something he's never done before in his career.

Seven-time champion jimmie johnson back in the car after missing last week with the coronavirus.

He finished 18th after being spun-out late in the race...but was having a great run.

What do you do when your gear shift won't stay in gear at nearly 200- miles per hour?

If you're ryan blaney...you try to use a bungy- cord...while you're racing....are you kidding me?

He finished sixth.

Watch this...last lap....four- wide...beating and banging and rookie cole custer in the number 41 on the outside takes the lead and would hold-on for his first




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Custer wins four-wide battle for maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Cole Custer claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup victory in a last-lap dash to the flag at the Kentucky...
Autosport - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Rookie Custer grabs shocking Kentucky Cup win

Rookie Cole Custer grabbed the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on the last lap at Kentucky Speedway on...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Cole Custer wins at Kentucky, becomes first NASCAR rookie to winÂ in nearly four years

Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this

chevychevelle48

Chevy48 RT @PlanBSales: The Rookie Cole Custer gets his 1st Cup Win in Kentucky! Pre-Order the Raced Version 1:24 Scale Diecast now! https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

dogboxingfights

DogBoxer RT @MMAforMoney: Close, but no cigar! We finally witnessed a big underdog cash in the Cup Series... Rookie, Cole Custer (+30000), gets his… 5 hours ago

DCarladerby

carla derby A rookie gets his first Nascar Cup win before Bubba Wallace! Good job Cole Custer!! 5 hours ago

NonnaOlgah

Nonna RT @RandyLHallman: Rookie Cole Custer (22, SHR Ford) gets win #1 in career start #20. He raced his way to it. Legit. He's in NASCAR playof… 6 hours ago

RandyLHallman

Randolph L. Hallman Rookie Cole Custer (22, SHR Ford) gets win #1 in career start #20. He raced his way to it. Legit. He's in NASCAR p… https://t.co/g8jwTE5tgx 6 hours ago

WingmanSprtz

Wingman Sports NASCAR Rookie Cole Custer Gets His First Cup Series Win At Kentucky!! https://t.co/LTjRovlIyO 6 hours ago

DanielStephen25

Daniel Stephenson What a crazy finish to that NASCAR cup series race. 4 wide at the line with 1 to go and a rookie in Cole Custer get… https://t.co/K6pJKC54mB 6 hours ago

JTV03213762

JTV OMG! THE ROOKIE COLE CUSTER GETS IT DONE. @ColeCuster @NASCARonNBC @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX WHAT A FINISH. https://t.co/7DlAn17sLf 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday [Video]

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published