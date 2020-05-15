Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

|
There weren't any fans in the stands to see it...but the nascar cup series drivers put on a show this afternoon at kentucky speedway with a drama-filled late race restart as one of the driver's did something he's never done before in his career.
Seven-time champion jimmie johnson back in the car after missing last week with the coronavirus.
He finished 18th after being spun-out late in the race...but was having a great run.
What do you do when your gear shift won't stay in gear at nearly 200- miles per hour?
If you're ryan blaney...you try to use a bungy- cord...while you're racing....are you kidding me?
He finished sixth.
Watch this...last lap....four- wide...beating and banging and rookie cole custer in the number 41 on the outside takes the lead and would hold-on for his first
