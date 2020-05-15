Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Cole Custer survived four-wide racing and beating and banging on the last lap of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday to earn his first NASCAR Cup victory.

There weren't any fans in the stands to see it...but the nascar cup series drivers put on a show this afternoon at kentucky speedway with a drama-filled late race restart as one of the driver's did something he's never done before in his career.

Seven-time champion jimmie johnson back in the car after missing last week with the coronavirus.

He finished 18th after being spun-out late in the race...but was having a great run.

What do you do when your gear shift won't stay in gear at nearly 200- miles per hour?

If you're ryan blaney...you try to use a bungy- cord...while you're racing....are you kidding me?

He finished sixth.

Watch this...last lap....four- wide...beating and banging and rookie cole custer in the number 41 on the outside takes the lead and would hold-on for his first