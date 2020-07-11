Global  
 

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

It is the first ballot since Beijing imposed its new national security law - many feared this would keep people away.

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy poll

 Hong Kong: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy..
WorldNews

China raises flood response to second-highest level

 BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) on Sunday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II, the second-highest..
WorldNews

China 'bigger threat to India' than Pakistan: Sharad Pawar

 China's military might is "ten times greater" than India, the former defence minister, Sharad Pawar said, adding that Beijing has "weaned away" India's..
IndiaTimes

As US beats sanctions drums over Hong Kong, Germany says keeping ties with China warm brings 'more stability & less conflict'

 Germany won't go tough on Beijing over Hong Kong as it understands that not every country is run by a Western playbook, Berlin's economy minister has said...
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Hong Kong: Opposition primaries draw thousands despite security law fears

 Hundreds of thousands of people vote despite fears that doing so may breach a new security law.
BBC News

