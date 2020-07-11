Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy pollHong Kong: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy..
WorldNews
China raises flood response to second-highest levelBEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) on Sunday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II, the second-highest..
WorldNews
China 'bigger threat to India' than Pakistan: Sharad PawarChina's military might is "ten times greater" than India, the former defence minister, Sharad Pawar said, adding that Beijing has "weaned away" India's..
IndiaTimes
As US beats sanctions drums over Hong Kong, Germany says keeping ties with China warm brings 'more stability & less conflict'Germany won't go tough on Beijing over Hong Kong as it understands that not every country is run by a Western playbook, Berlin's economy minister has said...
WorldNews
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Hong Kong: Opposition primaries draw thousands despite security law fearsHundreds of thousands of people vote despite fears that doing so may breach a new security law.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources