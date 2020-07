BJP MLA's son flouts curfew, gets dressed down by woman cop | Oneindia News

A woman constable posted in Surat, Gujarat, was filmed blasting a minister's son & his friends for violating lockdown.

She stopped the 5 men, out at night in a car, without masks and took them to task.

Sunita Yadav was later transferred from the police station to the police headquarters.

Some reports say she has resigned.

Watch how this determined cop did not back down from her duty.

#Surat #VIPculture #LockdownViolation