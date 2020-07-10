Global  
 

Katie Price's son Harvey in intensive care
Katie Price's son Harvey in intensive care

Katie Price's son Harvey in intensive care

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

Katie Price confirms son Harvey is in intensive care in hospital

Katie Price confirms son Harvey is in intensive care in hospital Katie's son Harvey was rushed to hospital by ambulance after struggling to breathe.
