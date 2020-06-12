Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school

In Colombia, Militant Groups Resort To Arson, Murder To Enforce Lockdowns



Armed groups in Colombia are going to extreme measures to ensure the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slows down. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch says the groups are using killings and other forms of violence to force civilians to follow their guidance. In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. José Miguel Vivanco, Americas Director Human Rights Watch.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970