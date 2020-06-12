Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school

Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World Refugee Day. Edward Baran reports.
Armed groups in Colombia are going to extreme measures to ensure the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slows down. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch says the groups are using killings and other forms of violence to force civilians to follow their guidance. In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. José Miguel Vivanco, Americas Director Human Rights Watch.
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Olivia Chan reports.