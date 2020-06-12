Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school

Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school

Human Rights Watch says children beg for food or work, and many young girls are forced into early marriages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Burkina Faso Burkina Faso Landlocked country in western Africa

Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N. [Video]

Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N.

Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World Refugee Day. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Human Rights Watch Human Rights Watch International non-governmental organization

In Colombia, Militant Groups Resort To Arson, Murder To Enforce Lockdowns [Video]

In Colombia, Militant Groups Resort To Arson, Murder To Enforce Lockdowns

Armed groups in Colombia are going to extreme measures to ensure the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slows down. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch says the groups are using killings and other forms of violence to force civilians to follow their guidance. In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. José Miguel Vivanco, Americas Director Human Rights Watch.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube [Video]

Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube

"This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodrigo Duterte," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said after the vote.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:56Published
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials [Video]

Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials

President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this