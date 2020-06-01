Global  
 

2020 Toyota Corolla Cross Preview
2020 Toyota Corolla Cross Preview

2020 Toyota Corolla Cross Preview

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series.

The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand, where sales have now commenced.

The Toyota Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.

Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world; it is Toyota's best-selling car.

The Corolla has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and of the regions it is sold in.

By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.

