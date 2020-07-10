Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise

Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise

The condition can mimic a heart attack, and experts say it's caused by a surge of stress hormones.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Study: 'Broken Heart Syndrome' Rising During Pandemic

Doctors at one Ohio hospital system have discovered yet another possible consequence of the COVID-19...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Science Daily



Tweets about this

Zotopek

Grady Wilson RT @MavrocksGirl: Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' FOUR TIMES higher amid COVID-19 https://t.co/joXhIkSmMi @MailOnline 16 minutes ago

MavrocksGirl

Gigi & James Garner Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' FOUR TIMES higher amid COVID-19 https://t.co/joXhIkSmMi @MailOnline 1 hour ago

GomaGhalan

Goma Ghalan RT @ClevelandClinic: Cleveland Clinic researchers found a significant increase in cases of broken heart syndrome since the beginning of the… 2 hours ago

MentallyThrilld

MentalThrillness RT @NBCNews: Cases of “broken heart syndrome” are on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, a study finds. “The increase in socioecono… 3 hours ago

SandySkipper1

Sandy Skipper Cases of broken heart syndrome have ticked upward during pandemic https://t.co/EHhlrrC9F0 via @YahooNews 4 hours ago

bswhealth

Baylor Scott & White Did you know you can actually have a broken heart? This pandemic may be leading to a rise in cases of "broken heart… https://t.co/jUDlOfU75a 7 hours ago

channel_clear

ClearChannel RT @g_knapp: Cases of broken heart syndrome increase amid pandemic stress https://t.co/gJs7myTZBr 8 hours ago

mamylona1

mamylona RT @WebMD: Doctors at one Ohio hospital system have discovered yet another possible consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic: More cases of "br… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Broken heart syndrome’ cases soar during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

‘Broken heart syndrome’ cases soar during Covid-19 pandemic

‘Broken heart syndrome’ cases have soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have revealed.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Broken Heart Syndrome On The Rise Due to COVID-19 [Video]

Broken Heart Syndrome On The Rise Due to COVID-19

Broken Heart Syndrome is on the rise, and doctors are blaming the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published
Cleveland Clinic researchers find 'significant' rise of 'broken heart syndrome' amid pandemic [Video]

Cleveland Clinic researchers find 'significant' rise of 'broken heart syndrome' amid pandemic

Cleveland Clinic researchers find 'significant' rise of 'broken heart syndrome' amid pandemic

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published