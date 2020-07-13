Indian jewellers create range of diamond-studded face masks

A jewellery shop in the Indian city of Surat has developed a range of diamond-studded protective face masks The shop is garnering widespread attention after a video of the manufacturing process behin

A jewellery shop in the Indian city of Surat has developed a range of diamond-studded protective face masks The shop is garnering widespread attention after a video of the manufacturing process behind diamond-studded face masks has gone viral on social media.

The masks have been manufactured by diamond traders as an accessory which can be worn at formal occasions like marriage ceremonies.

The pricing of these masks starts from £1,500 (USD $1,900) and more diamond-studded masks could cost up to £4,200 (USD $5,300).