Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with August Alsina.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Peltz Nicola Peltz American actress

Victoria Beckham could 'not be happier' for son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement [Video]

Victoria Beckham could 'not be happier' for son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement

Victoria Beckham could "not be happier" for her son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz: 'I am the luckiest man in the world'

 Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to "Transformers" actress Nicola Peltz. He wrote that he proposed two weeks ago.
USATODAY.com

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer American actor

Armie Hammer And His Wife Are Seperating [Video]

Armie Hammer And His Wife Are Seperating

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, have announced they are separating. The couple have been married for 10 years. Armie and Elizabeth announced the split via social media. The pair and their two kids, 5 and 3, had been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands for months, People.com reports. CNN reports that Hammer has returned to Los Angeles.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split [Video]

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split

Armie Hammer has split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers, after 13 years together and a decade of marriage.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:46Published

Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Beckham English model and photographer

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith American actress

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement

(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Jada, Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on show

 With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having..
WorldNews

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged! The 21-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

LONDON (AP) — Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Affair with August Alsina, Confirms Previous Split with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Affair with August Alsina, Confirms Previous Split with Will Smith After years of speculation, Jada Pinkett Smith finally admitted her relationship with singer August...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

bellaella7

Belinda David and Victoria Beckham son's Brooklyn is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz  https://t.co/pWMWQPbSEy 2 hours ago

JillSensation

Jill Sensation Victoria Beckham Snaps Pic Of Child Brooklyn Sweetly Kissing Nicola - https://t.co/utGcqMJVPv - celebrity news,Goss… https://t.co/gOPvjzF8dZ 5 hours ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 Brooklyn Beckham announces engagement to Nicola Peltz https://t.co/lAZIqJvsWy https://t.co/Kt4DwoiWhP 7 hours ago

geoffreylipcna

GeoffreyLipCNA RT @ChannelNewsAsia: David and Victoria Beckham son's Brooklyn is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz  https://t.co/5pJjI0qhis https:/… 7 hours ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Victoria Beckham Takes Pic Of Brooklyn Kissing New Fiancee Nicola – Hollywood Life is now trending on… https://t.co/DcFSQI7X2J 13 hours ago

trendsmetadata

data about data Hottest Google Search in 25.2 hrs. Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz 19,852 SPH https://t.co/mgWutEdt9i 16 hours ago

hypervocal

hypervocal TRENDING: Brooklyn Beckham Is Engaged to Girlfriend Nicola Peltz See Her Gorgeous Ring! https://t.co/zX4B9Ryr2p https://t.co/migQGh4Ncr 1 day ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA David and Victoria Beckham son's Brooklyn is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz  https://t.co/5pJjI0qhis https://t.co/DIk4oLKKB6 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith confirms August Alsina romance during brief split from Will [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith confirms August Alsina romance during brief split from Will

Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed she did date August Alsina during a brief split from her husband Will Smith, but insists it wasn't an affair.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Armie Hammer ist wieder Single [Video]

Armie Hammer ist wieder Single

Nach zehn Jahren Ehe ist alles aus zwischen dem Schauspieler und seiner Frau. Noch im Mai hatte das Paar seinen Hochzeitstag zusammen gefeiert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published