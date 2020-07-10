Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model

The upcoming issue is out on July 21.

The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.

