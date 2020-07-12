Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boy arrested over racist footballer tweet
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Boy arrested over racist footballer tweet

Boy arrested over racist footballer tweet

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested over racist messages sent to footballer Wilfried Zaha.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police confirm arrest of 12-year-old boy after Wilfried Zaha racist abuse

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after sending racist abuse to a footballer on social media
Daily Star - Published

Boy, 12, arrested after racist messages sent to footballer Wilfried Zaha

Police investigating a series of racist messages sent to a Premier League footballer have arrested a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

martinpaulam

paul martin A 12YR OLD BOY ARRESTED BECAUSE A BLACK FOOTBALLER WAS OFFENDED BY A CHILD GROW UP YOU BLACK L MATTER CULTIST: Wilf… https://t.co/4e47u5DP2f 2 hours ago

soban_shaikh

Soban Shaikh 🇾🇪 RT @TrequartistaTM: Utterly repulsive. A 12 year old boy has been arrested over these racist tweets to footballer Wilf Zaha. Stay strong 💪… 5 hours ago

TrequartistaTM

Grant Robbins™️💦 Utterly repulsive. A 12 year old boy has been arrested over these racist tweets to footballer Wilf Zaha. Stay stron… https://t.co/uzCVh11C7o 7 hours ago

OnePercent_01

Rise Against the 1% So we arrest 12 year olds, whilst letting fully grown adults unchallenged spew their BIGOTRY and RACISM on the TV,… https://t.co/UFT1eT0Wvf 8 hours ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina Boy, 12, arrested over racist messages sent to footballer Wilfried Zaha https://t.co/rnoMsfdzL8 9 hours ago

mamou121

RayEl RT @buzzdotie: Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy after Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha was targeted with vile racist abuse on… 9 hours ago

SArtinkpenT

Stephen A Taylor Mem AOI RT @TheScotsman: A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with racist messages which were sent to Crystal Palace footballer Wilfri… 10 hours ago

CeliaGr28535021

Day off RT @globalbreaking_: 12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace footballer ws subjected to vile racis… 11 hours ago