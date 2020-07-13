Pl Punia On Sachin Pilot



Tweets about this . RT @ANI: Sachin Pilot is now in BJP: Chattisgarh Congress In-charge PL Punia https://t.co/7TWl0pjkfb 3 seconds ago powerpoint RT @OpIndia_com: "Sachin Pilot is in BJP", says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue https://t.co/v607oT9xu7 4 minutes ago شريف خان RT @ndtvfeed: Congress Leader Says Sachin Pilot "In BJP Now", Then Says Slip Of Tongue https://t.co/YSB8xhFTN9 5 minutes ago Er Parwez Haya RT @ANI: PL Punia, AICC General Secretary In-charge of Chhattisgarh, tweets clarification on his statement, “Sachin Pilot is now in BJP” ht… 7 minutes ago Gourav J. P. Sharma RT @ANI: #WATCH Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certif… 7 minutes ago