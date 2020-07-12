Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot not able to keep his govt intact, says BJP Vice President

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prakash Mathur spoke on Rajasthan political crisis.

He said, "People of Rajasthan had given an opportunity to Congress to form government in the state, they should have used it properly." "Chief Minister should have kept his government intact, but he is not able to do it.

His party MLAs are not happy with him," Om Mathur added.