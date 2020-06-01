Global  
 

Eminem disses Drew Brees in new song
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Eminem disses Drew Brees in new song

Eminem disses Drew Brees in new song

On Friday morning, Eminem and Kid Cudi released their new collaborative track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady".

Drew Brees Drew Brees American football quarterback

Eminem slams Drew Brees, people who refuse to wear masks in new Kid Cudi song

 Detroit rapper Eminem takes no prisoners on timely new song "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" with Kid Cudi.
USATODAY.com
NFL's Brees posts letter to Trump [Video]

NFL's Brees posts letter to Trump

NFL quarterback Drew Brees posts message in reply to Donald Trump after the U.S. president attacked protesters who kneel during the national anthem and Brees' apology for remarks he made about the practice.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:30Published
Drew Brees Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Anti-Kneeling Comments [Video]

Drew Brees Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Anti-Kneeling Comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was recently asked what he thought about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Eminem Eminem American rapper, record producer, and actor from Michigan

Eminem urges Detroit to keep up COVID-19 fight [Video]

Eminem urges Detroit to keep up COVID-19 fight

The 47-year-old rap star is calling on Detroit to remain strong and united amid the ongoing health crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Eminem issues rallying call to Detroit citizens [Video]

Eminem issues rallying call to Detroit citizens

Rap star Eminem has called on Detroit to stay strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published

Kid Cudi Kid Cudi American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Ohio


