On Friday morning, Eminem and Kid Cudi released their new collaborative track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady".

Eminem disses Drew Brees in new song

Detroit rapper Eminem takes no prisoners on timely new song "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" with Kid Cudi.

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem and Kid Cudi have finally united for the first time. The hip-hop duo...

Eminem just took a shot at Drew Brees on his new song -- saying "F***" the NFL QB ... presumably over...