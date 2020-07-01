Celebrities who have had COVID-19

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tom Hanks American actor and film producer
Quiz of the week: What annoyed Tom Hanks?How closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on during the past seven days?
BBC News
Tom Hanks' 5 top roles
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:57Published
Rita Wilson Actress, producer
Tom Hanks Wants You To Wear Your Mask
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: CM Yogi chairs meeting with Team 11 in Lucknow
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
DR Congo activists fight misinformation around COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Tanzania COVID-19 response: Government accused of a coverup
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this