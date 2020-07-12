Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

|
|
Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
BBC News
Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's..
WorldNews
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson, dies at 27Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27.
USATODAY.com
Elvis Presley American singer and actor
ShowBiz Minute: Preston, Keough, RiveraKelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, has died at the age of 57; Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says; The search to find Naya..
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
|
|
|
