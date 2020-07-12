Global  
 

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

 Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
BBC News

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's..
WorldNews

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson, dies at 27

 Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Preston, Keough, Rivera

 Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, has died at the age of 57; Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says; The search to find Naya..
USATODAY.com

