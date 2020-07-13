Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Global  
 

Rajasthan govt in crisis, Congress says doors open for talks with Sachin Pilot; I-T raids conducted at Ashok Gehlot's aides houses, Congress blames BJP for horse-trading and intimidation; Bengal BJP MLA found hanging near his home, family suspects foul play; SC upholds rights of Travancore erstwhile royals over Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administration; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocates portfolios, Jyotiraditya Scindia camp gets key ministries; CBSE class 12 result 2020 declared on cbseresults.nic.in and more news #CBSE #RajasthanCrisis #PilotGehlot

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduDNA


Amid political crisis, Income Tax department raids Rajasthan Congress leaders

Political developments in Rajasthan intensified after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted...
DNA - Published

Sachin Pilot is a 'sincere Congressman', won't quit the party: D K Shivakumar

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday...
IndiaTimes - Published


As the crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, Congress leader PL Punia said that Sachin Pilot is now in the BJP. The Congress leader, however, clarified later saying he was speaking about Jyotiraditya Scindia..

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prakash Mathur spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "People of Rajasthan..

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and In-charge of Congress party in Chattisgarh, PL Punia spoke on Rajasthan..

