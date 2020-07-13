Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News
Rajasthan govt in crisis, Congress says doors open for talks with Sachin Pilot; I-T raids conducted at Ashok Gehlot's aides houses, Congress blames BJP for horse-trading and intimidation; Bengal BJP MLA found hanging near his home, family suspects foul play; SC upholds rights of Travancore erstwhile royals over Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administration; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocates portfolios, Jyotiraditya Scindia camp gets key ministries; CBSE class 12 result 2020 declared on cbseresults.nic.in and more news
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prakash Mathur spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "People of Rajasthan..