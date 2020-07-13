Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies



As the crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, Congress leader PL Punia said that Sachin Pilot is now in the BJP. The Congress leader, however, clarified later saying he was speaking about Jyotiraditya Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 18 minutes ago