Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'If you break the rules you should be punished'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published
'If you break the rules you should be punished'

'If you break the rules you should be punished'

Stephen Warnock says questions will be asked of Financial Fair Play after Manchester City escaped with just a fine and had their Champions League ban overturned.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: What are the UK's travel rules and which countries can you visit?

New agreements mean people entering the UK from certain countries will not have to quarantine.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk


Where can I go on holiday this summer? How the ‘travel corridors’ system works Q&A

FCO warning lifted and quarantine rules removed for 57 other countries from 10 July, but it doesn’t...
Which? - Published

Monday morning traffic causes huge tailbacks on UAE roads

Motorists are advised to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes where possible.
Khaleej Times - Published


Tweets about this

DJJM27

Declan McFall If it was Birmingham City we would of lost the appeal, bias as per usual, if you break the rules you should be puni… https://t.co/ywGPHUW8cJ 2 seconds ago

foxseabirds

Foxey FFP is such a joke. Clubs who break the rules are never in trouble. The process only consists to put pressure on th… https://t.co/j0EjpmWUPd 6 minutes ago

meakookaem

Lee Meaks @GaryLineker Teams with money should just break the rules whenever they want then. What’s the point if there’s no r… https://t.co/8XTVouBECP 8 minutes ago

shashi_yadav

Shashi @IPF_ORG Appreciate her honesty and integrity towards her work . Big applause 👏🏽 . She should become the role model… https://t.co/LzxGbXjByG 8 minutes ago

Kamara2R

Jeff_kamara2 My honest opinion on Man City’s appeal ban I don’t care, I’m proud to say we won our titles and they were well dese… https://t.co/O1WvhNLyog 9 minutes ago

dhruv_rawla

Dhruv Rawla @LynHariax @thofurnzz @UEFA Honey it’s proven city didn’t break ffp rules. So we were respecting it plus u should b… https://t.co/E2UB73M4hU 11 minutes ago

Tayo_aLFC

TheNigerianKop#JFT96 @CzarCule They should just scrap the FFP. Instead of using it as a threat to teams. If teams can openly break the r… https://t.co/vdiKER0qwx 19 minutes ago

stevewallwork

Steve Wallwork It’s quite clear that footballs top table do not want any uninvited guests. Break and bend the rules to keep the cl… https://t.co/ctHjqNtNL1 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man City await Euro ban appeal decision [Video]

Man City await Euro ban appeal decision

Kaveh Solhekol talks us through the possible outcomes of Manchester City's appeal against a European ban for breaking financial fair play rules.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Social Distancing Rules Defy Gravity [Video]

Social Distancing Rules Defy Gravity

Occurred on June 29, 2020 / Washington, D.C. USA Info from Licensor: "This workplace was adjusting to new social distancing guidelines and couldn’t stick these 'stand here' signs on the floor so they..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:07Published
UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published