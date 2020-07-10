'If you break the rules you should be punished'
Stephen Warnock says questions will be asked of Financial Fair Play after Manchester City escaped with just a fine and had their Champions League ban overturned.
Declan McFall If it was Birmingham City we would of lost the appeal, bias as per usual, if you break the rules you should be puni… https://t.co/ywGPHUW8cJ 2 seconds ago
Foxey FFP is such a joke. Clubs who break the rules are never in trouble. The process only consists to put pressure on th… https://t.co/j0EjpmWUPd 6 minutes ago
Lee Meaks @GaryLineker Teams with money should just break the rules whenever they want then. What’s the point if there’s no r… https://t.co/8XTVouBECP 8 minutes ago
Shashi @IPF_ORG Appreciate her honesty and integrity towards her work . Big applause 👏🏽 . She should become the role model… https://t.co/LzxGbXjByG 8 minutes ago
Jeff_kamara2 My honest opinion on Man City’s appeal ban I don’t care, I’m proud to say we won our titles and they were well dese… https://t.co/O1WvhNLyog 9 minutes ago
Dhruv Rawla @LynHariax @thofurnzz @UEFA Honey it’s proven city didn’t break ffp rules. So we were respecting it plus u should b… https://t.co/E2UB73M4hU 11 minutes ago
TheNigerianKop#JFT96 @CzarCule They should just scrap the FFP. Instead of using it as a threat to teams. If teams can openly break the r… https://t.co/vdiKER0qwx 19 minutes ago
Steve Wallwork It’s quite clear that footballs top table do not want any uninvited guests.
Break and bend the rules to keep the cl… https://t.co/ctHjqNtNL1 26 minutes ago
Man City await Euro ban appeal decisionKaveh Solhekol talks us through the possible outcomes of Manchester City's appeal against a European ban for breaking financial fair play rules.
