Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms

Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in an Instagram post.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and former model

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer [Video]

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

The actor confirmed the sad news via Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

Kelly Preston has died following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

John Travolta John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot

'Jerry Maguire' actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies of breast cancer at 57

 "Jerry Maguire" actress Kelly Preston has died at 57. Her husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday night.
USATODAY.com

Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies aged 57

 The US actress after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta said.
BBC News

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

 Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

countUP

Arnold Melm Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/B9ncC0qtgU, see more https://t.co/DWaEpM7dJz 6 seconds ago

soncabral

Sonia Cabral Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/ZggvsS1asK, see more https://t.co/8X7IvqsdHE 6 seconds ago

FocusMobility

Focus Mobility Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/ALXdsobltT, see more https://t.co/CDsr0SM11o 7 seconds ago

bluegene00

blue gene RT @BBCNewsEnts: Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies aged 57 https://t.co/iEYwjFk251 7 seconds ago

DeJonDe

DéJonDé Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/uHp0XyJZcK, see more https://t.co/5J1fC8m7Cr 8 seconds ago

mjbrandonbowers

Brandon Bowers Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/r51RDsKcUX, see more https://t.co/wgMUNH2nyF 8 seconds ago

Slydog23

Emily Rose RT @EW: Actress Kelly Preston, who was married to John Travolta, died on Sunday after a battle with breast cancer. Preston starred in such… 9 seconds ago

earth_liveing

earth liveing Top story: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/KSeG6YVk1i, see more https://t.co/sWO5m5fHmB 9 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Kelly Preston's husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published
Die Hart trailer - Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel [Video]

Die Hart trailer - Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel

Die Hart - Official Redband Trailer - Quibi - Plot synopsis: In DIE HART, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published
Eyes of an Angel movie (1991) - John Travolta, Ellie Raab, Tito Larriva [Video]

Eyes of an Angel movie (1991) - John Travolta, Ellie Raab, Tito Larriva

Eyes of an Angel movie trailer (1991) - Plot synopsis: John Travolta is a downtrodden single father raising his daughter under difficult circumstances in Chicago. The young girl comes upon and then..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published