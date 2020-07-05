Global  
 

Man City's Champions League ban lifted
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Man City's Champions League ban lifted
Manchester City's two-year ban from the Champions League has been lifted.
Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict [Video]

Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict

Stephen Warnock thinks Manchester City always appeared confident their two-year Champions League ban would be overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Smith: Man City will be delighted with CAS verdict [Video]

Smith: Man City will be delighted with CAS verdict

Sue Smith describes Manchester City's Champions League ban being overturned as a 'huge victory' and says it will allow the club to plan more going forward.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published
'If you break the rules you should be punished' [Video]

'If you break the rules you should be punished'

Stephen Warnock says questions will be asked of Financial Fair Play after Manchester City escaped with just a fine and had their Champions League ban overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published