Man City's Champions League ban lifted

Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdictStephen Warnock thinks Manchester City always appeared confident their two-year Champions League ban would be overturned.
Smith: Man City will be delighted with CAS verdictSue Smith describes Manchester City's Champions League ban being overturned as a 'huge victory' and says it will allow the club to plan more going forward.
'If you break the rules you should be punished'Stephen Warnock says questions will be asked of Financial Fair Play after Manchester City escaped with just a fine and had their Champions League ban overturned.