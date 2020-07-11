Global  
 

Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label

Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal the split, which makes him the fifth and final former One Direction star to depart their former The X Factor U.K. mentor's company.

Louis Tomlinson says he has ‘agreed’ split with Simon Cowell’s record label

Louis Tomlinson has said he has “agreed to part ways” with Simon Cowell’s record label.
