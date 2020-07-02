Global  
 

Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera

Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera

Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California's Lake Piru.

