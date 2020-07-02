Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera

Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California 's Lake Piru .

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...

Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera Heather Morris has pleaded to join the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, California.

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, has died at the age of 57; Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says; The search to find Naya..

Lea Michele's Fiddler on the Roof co-star calls her a 'horrible human being' Lea Michele's Fiddler on the Roof co-star Craig Ramsay has described her as a "despicable, horrible human being".

Lea Michele Slammed Again Another one of Lea Michele's former co-stars is speaking up about his experience with the singer and actress. Recently she been accused of workplace microaggressions, racism, transphobia, and slew of other abhorrent behavior. The accusations have destroyed her once bright career. Craig Ramsey worked with Michele "Fiddler on the Roof." During an appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" Tuesday he called the former "Glee" star "despicable.

Can Lea Michele Save Her Career? Lea Michele's career has been almost destroyed by details of bad behavior from former co-workers. Lea Michele has been accused of being racist, transphobic, and even threatened to defecate in her 'Glee' co-stars wigs. She lost lucrative sponsorships. It was even reported by Star Magazine that her marriage to Zandy Reich was irreparably damaged by the stress the revelations caused.

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.