Huge python holds up traffic to cross busy road in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:56s - Published
This is the astonishing moment a huge python held up traffic to slither across a road in Thailand.

The 13ft long reptile emerged from woodland in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, on Wednesday afternoon (July 8).

An elderly resident stopped oncoming cars to help the serpent to cross the busy road without being ran over.

The snake then slithered into a car engine, with the owner rushing out and calling the emergency services.

Animal handlers removing some parts of the car so they could find and catch the python.

Wittaya Ngernsaen said there are currently large numbers of snakes venturing into urban areas because of heavy rain during the country's annual monsoon season.

He said: "There are more snakes coming out of the forest at this time of the year.

They are looking for shelter and searching for food, so everyone who lives in these areas should be extra careful.'' Thailand's monsoon rainy season lasts from May to late September.

Pythons often search for warm, dry places to escape the wet weather.




