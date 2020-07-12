Global  
 

Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive

Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

