Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive
Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive for COVID-19.
