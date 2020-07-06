Global  
 

New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Despite local and national calls to defund police, Louisville didn't. Here's why.

 Louisville, in the national spotlight after the death of Breonna Taylor, declined to shift funding from its police department.
USATODAY.com

Police interviews say Breonna Taylor's home was a 'soft target,' suspect already located

 Louisville Metro Police at Breonna Taylor's apartment were told it was a "soft target," according to newly released interviews.
USATODAY.com

