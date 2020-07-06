New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing
5 minutes ago
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing
The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing.
