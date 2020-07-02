Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star
1 week ago
Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star
Nick Cordero's closest friends and family have joined Amanda Kloots, his widow, for a small memorial to celebrate his life.
