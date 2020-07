CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78 Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 minute ago CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78 CBSE has announced class 12 board exam results on its official website. Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78, compared to 83.4 last year. Exams of 12 papers were cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Results for pending exams have been prepared on basis of student’s performance in previous exams and internal assessments. 0

