‘Google to invest $10 billion in India in the next few years’: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years.

In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Today, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund.

Through this effort, we will invest, Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, in India over the next five to seven years.” Watch the full video for more.