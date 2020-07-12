More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego
Laura Podesta reports a fire erupted on the docked ship on Sunday and may burn for several more days.
San Diego Ship Fire Leaves 21 Injured, Investigation Continues21 people were injured after an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. Hermela Aregawi reports.
Galt Mother On Daughter Escaping Navy Ship Fire In San DiegoA Galt mother is counting her blessings along with other military families after learning their loved ones were safe after a US Navy ship caught fire in an explosion in San Diego on Sunday.