Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published
More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego

More Than 20 Injured In Navy Ship Fire In Dan Diego

Laura Podesta reports a fire erupted on the docked ship on Sunday and may burn for several more days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire; 18 sailors injured

At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a...
Japan Today - Published

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Firefighters on land, in the air and on the water on Monday were still battling a...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

KAMCNews

KAMC News More than a dozen sailors and several civilians have been hospitalized following an explosion on a Navy ship in San… https://t.co/GaSAXx4TUd 2 hours ago

egregormasters3

@egregormasters RT @ynms79797979: So far more than 25 injured as a result of the burning of an American warship at a US Navy military base in San Diego and… 7 hours ago

BlueLizzard4

🦎Deplorable Blue-Lizzard RT @KESQ: More than a dozen people were injured after an explosion and fire on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, US Navy offi… 7 hours ago

KESQ

KESQ News Channel 3 More than a dozen people were injured after an explosion and fire on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego… https://t.co/8CYyh0r2U6 8 hours ago

Faith_O_Fan

s.🐽s. RT @thehill: More than a dozen sailors injured after fire breaks out on board US Navy ship https://t.co/WW8OyTkvRy https://t.co/xM1LSNLPSz 8 hours ago

Ruth85306081

Ruth RT @SDUTdyer: More than 5 hours into this 3-alarm fire that injured at least 18 sailors, the Navy still cannot tell us what is burning on t… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

USS Bonhomme Richard burns [Video]

USS Bonhomme Richard burns

USS Bonhomme Richard burns

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:33Published
San Diego Ship Fire Leaves 21 Injured, Investigation Continues [Video]

San Diego Ship Fire Leaves 21 Injured, Investigation Continues

21 people were injured after an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:48Published
Galt Mother On Daughter Escaping Navy Ship Fire In San Diego [Video]

Galt Mother On Daughter Escaping Navy Ship Fire In San Diego

A Galt mother is counting her blessings along with other military families after learning their loved ones were safe after a US Navy ship caught fire in an explosion in San Diego on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:28Published