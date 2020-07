Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death

Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.

Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley

Benjamin Keough, whom Lisa shares with her ex-husband Danny Keough, was found dead from a...

Also reported by • CBS News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27. Presley’s representative...

Also reported by • TMZ.com

Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at...