Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death
Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death
Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.
Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at...
USATODAY.com - Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27. Presley’s representative...
Seattle Times - Published
Benjamin Keough, whom Lisa shares with her ex-husband Danny Keough, was found dead from a...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
