Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death

Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death

Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.

0
Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide [Video]

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

 Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
BBC News

