PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing

PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing.

The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We are excited to announce Google for India Digitisation Fund.

Through it, we will invest Rs 75,000 Cr or approx US$10 Bn into India over next 5-7 years.

We will do this through mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments."

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

 In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.
DNA
Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025 [Video]

Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025

CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will be adding more Black employees and those from "underrepresented groups" in top roles over the next five years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Sundar Pichai Still Unsure About Moving His Workforce To Be Permanently Remote [Video]

Sundar Pichai Still Unsure About Moving His Workforce To Be Permanently Remote

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he won’t make the commitment to move his workforce remotely permanently. Mark Zuckerberg recently announced half of the company would work remotely by the end of the decade. Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey said after the pandemic most of his employees can work from home always. According to Business Insider, Pichai said they’re working on remote work policies but thinks it’s good to get people together in the same space.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state [Video]

Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state

Amid the ongoing alleged tussle between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas targeted the Modi government over the current political situation in the state. Cabinet Minister Khachariyawas said, "The beginning of the end of BJP govt at the Centre will start from Rajasthan. People of Rajasthan want government led by CM Ashok Gehlot to complete its full term. 115 MLAs were with us last night, now 109 are with us. We're winning the number game."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Google Pixel 4a 5G set to join Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in 2020 line up

 The Pixel 4a should probably have launched at Google I/O in May, but since that event’s cancellation Google has stalled the announcement, potentially due to..
WorldNews

Business Leaders Urge Trump to Leave DACA Alone After Court Ruling

 Executives with companies including Target, Apple, Google and Facebook warned the president that any actions related to DACA would disrupt the economy and affect..
NYTimes.com
Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie [Video]

Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie

Google has said that Android 10 is seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android, with 100 million devices running Android 10 in just five months after its launch. Android 10 seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android. In a blog post, Google said that over the past few years they have introduced new capabilities that enabled them to deliver updates more "uniformly, quickly, and efficiently" to Android devices. Some of the company's efforts were "Project Treble and Project Mainline". "In Android 10, we started updating components of the OS directly via Google Play system updates (Project Mainline). Mainline provides security and privacy updates for the OS in a way that's similar to apps - through Google Play. For example, in our most recent deployment, we directly updated 285 million devices with fixes for security vulnerabilities," the post read. "Google Play is also responsible for updating critical applications and services, such as authentication, push notifications, and Google Play Protect. A good example is the launch of the Exposure Notification API. Exposure Notifications are a tool to help public-health agencies in the fight against COVID-19. The API was deployed in May via Google Play to over 2 billion devices in the space of just 4 weeks," it added. Google said that Android 10's adoption is 28 percent faster than Android Pie."Thanks to these efforts, the adoption of Android 10 has been faster than any previous versions of Android. Android 10 was running on 100 million devices 5 months post-launch - 28 per cent faster than Android Pie," the post read.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

