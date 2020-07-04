PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai hold virtual meet, find out what they discussed | Oneindia News

Hours ahead of the live broadcast of the sixth Google for India event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of an extremely fruitful Conversation with Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet and Google on "leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth.

PM tweeted and I quote, 'I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more...We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports.

We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety.