Rajasthan political crisis: Busses carrying Congress MLAs leave from CM residence

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Rahul, Priyanka in touch with Pilot, trying to placate him: SourcesTop Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are in touch with Sachin Pilot and are trying to placate him, a day after the Rajasthan deputy..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotelRajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's official residence here on..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Legislative Party
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Rajasthan Congress legislature party backs Ashok GehlotThe Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state amid a tussle for power between..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: SourcesAsked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Top developments
IndiaTimes
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress says doors still open for Sachin PilotThe Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot to skip Congress Legislative Assembly meeting at Gehlot residence today, claims support of 30 MLAsAs of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources