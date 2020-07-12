Global  
 

Rajasthan political crisis: Busses carrying Congress MLAs leave from CM residence
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Buses, carrying Congress MLAs, left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting concluded.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held at CM's residence on July 13 amid Rajasthan political crisis.

MLAs boarding the buses showed victory sign.

One of the MLAs said, "All is well".

Around 107 MLAs attended the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

